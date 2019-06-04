MADISON - Barbara (Barby) Louise Woodman, age 71, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. Barbara was born on March 13, 1948, to Stuart and Ellen Woodman of Milton, Wis.
A Memorial Service will be held on June 9, 2019, at Emerald Grove Congregational Church, 8727 E. Hwy 14, Janesville, Wis. at 11:30 a.m. Viewing will begin at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
A Celebration of Life will be at the Madison VFW 5737 City Road Cv, Madison from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Arrangements were made by Dickinson Funeral Home, LaCrosse. DickinsonFuneralHome.com