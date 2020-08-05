You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wood, Ruth Clare

Wood, Ruth Clare

{{featured_button_text}}

MIDDLETON – Ruth Clare Wood, age 85, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. We look forward to a day in the near future where those we love can safely be together to celebrate our mother. Until then, please be safe. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics