Wood, Ruth Clare

MIDDLETON – Ruth Clare Wood, age 85, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. We look forward to a day in the near future where those we love can safely be together to celebrate our mother. Until then, please be safe. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.