Wood, Richard

MADISON - Richard Wood, age 71, went to be with his wife, Carolyn Laughter, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, surrounded in love by his children. He was born in Madison, Wis., on May 31, 1949, the son of Fern (Retzlaff) and Jim Weigen and brother of Roy Hughes. In his early years, he lived at Truax on Madison's eastside. As a child, Dick enjoyed helping Doc Weigen with his veterinary practice. He attended Madison East High School and graduated from Pharmacy School at the University of Madison-Wisconsin. While at Pharmacy School, he met his future wife, Carolyn. They were married on April 28, 1984, at First United Methodist in Madison, Wis. He started his career as a pharmacist at a hospital in North Chicago; he then spent 10 years in Manitowoc, Wis., and finished out his long career at Group Health in Madison, Wis.

Although he had a successful career, his true pride and joy was his family. Even though he didn't always show it to them he was never too prideful to boast about his children to strangers. He has three children (Craig, Eric, and Megan), one nephew (William Hughes) and five nieces (Dixie, Molly, Allie (Lippitt), Kathleen Boyetter, and Debbie Hughes). Dick prided himself on being an active member of the community. He spent many summers volunteering with the church and spent a summer helping vaccinate children in Haiti. He would spend countless hours volunteering with his children at concession stand fundraisers, helping with the boy scouts and girl scouts, and helping with the St James hot lunch for many, many years. He was also involved in the training of other health care professionals. One of his proudest accomplishments was how much blood he had donated throughout his life. Dick was one of the strongest support systems for his wife and children. This was always from behind the scenes and many times it went unnoticed.