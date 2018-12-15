MADISON—Jane Morris Wood, age 97, died at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison, Wis. on Dec. 10, 2018. Jane was born on June 8, 1921, in Pine Bluff, Ark., the daughter of William and Bertha Morris. In 1928, the family moved to Madison, Wis., where Jane attended Randall Elementary School and graduated from West High in 1939. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in English. In 1943, Jane was one of eight women graduates offered a fellowship with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft to study engineering when engineers were in short supply during World War II. She worked for Pratt & Whitney as a metallurgist in Hartford, Conn. Jane later worked for Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago and the University of Illinois as a micro analyst.
In 1947, Jane married Sydney Makepeace Wood II, and returned to Madison in the Crestwood neighborhood to start a family. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Church, where she sang in the choir, served on the altar guild, Vestry and as junior warden. She participated in the Madison Chapter of Junior Great Books and served on the board of directors of the Crestwood Cooperative Housing Association, and was an election official for many years. Jane was a past president of the Dickens Fellowship and was a Charter Member of the Wisconsin-Illinois Chapter of the North American Rock Garden Society, where she served as secretary-treasurer. In 2002, Jane was the recipient of the Catholic Charities Executive Director’s Award for Companion Care. Jane enjoyed spending two weeks of each summer with her family in Door County, Wis. She enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing, quilting, knitting, hiking and bird watching.
Left to celebrate her life well-lived are her three children, Susan Wood, David (Goldy) Wood and Laura Wood; former son-in-law, Greg Schiltz; and a daughter of the heart, Linnea Smith. Jane is survived by her grandchildren, Nicholas Schiltz, Megan (Dan) Vosters, Stefan Schiltz and Michelle Wood. She is also survived by step-grandchildren, Ben (Melanie) Toth, Katie (Kevin) Tiesing; and a sister, Ann Fitzsimmons, of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sydney Makepeace Wood II; and by three sons, Michael, Sydney III “Woody” and Christopher “Kit” Wood.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of St. Mary’s Care Center for their loving care. Instead of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held later in the Spring at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Jane will be remembered for her beautiful gardens, her smile, her quick laughter and her always positive outlook on life. Mom, you are our hero and greatest inspiration.
Cress Center
Funeral and Cremation Service
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406