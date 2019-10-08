BLACK EARTH - Harold Robert Wood, age 93, of Black Earth, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was born on Jan. 27, 1926, the son of Jesse and Vada (Locke) Wood.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at NEW HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1705 Center Street, Black Earth, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 313, P.O.Box 283, Black Earth, WI, 53515. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
