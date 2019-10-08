BLACK EARTH - Harold Robert Wood, age 93, of Black Earth, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was born on Jan. 27, 1926, the son of Jesse and Vada (Locke) Wood.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at NEW HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1705 Center Street, Black Earth, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 313, P.O.Box 283, Black Earth, WI, 53515. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Black Earth

Funeral & Cremation Care

1710 Center Street

(608) 767-3684

Events

Oct 14
Service
Monday, October 14, 2019
11:00AM
New Heights Lutheran Church
1705 Center Street
Black Earth, WI 53515
Oct 14
Visitation
Monday, October 14, 2019
9:00AM-11:00AM
New Heights Lutheran Church
1705 Center Street
Black Earth, WI 53515
