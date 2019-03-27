BROOKFIELD—Micah Daniel “Wing Fu” Wong, entered into God’s loving arms on March 22, 2019, at age 24.
Beloved son, of Suey Shek and Patricia Gail (nee Bogdanski) Wong. Dear brother, of Nicholas Michael “Wing Ott,” Benjamin Joseph “Wing Guey” and Leah Michelle “Mee Fung.” Loving grandson, of John Michael and Dorothy Ellen (nee Moynihan) Bogdanski and the late Bon Jon and the late Suey Yee Wong. Also, will be dearly missed by other relatives and many friends.
A Visitation will be held at ELMBROOK CHURCH, 777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, with the Service at 12 Noon.
