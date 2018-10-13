STOUGHTON / EDGERTON—Aaron C. Wolwark, age 25, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at his home in Edgerton. He was born Jan. 22, 1993, in Hot Springs, Ark., to Lisa Wolwark and Dale Dolatowski. Aaron was a fighter from the beginning. He was born a month early due to a car accident with a collapsed lung. He was a very happy boy from a young age. Aaron fought cancer from the age of 14, and never wanted to be treated differently from anyone else. He didn’t let his cancer slow him down or stop his love for life. He graduated from high school in Bay City, Texas in 2011, was awarded a scholarship to attend A&M in Corpus Christi, Texas. He did attend there for 2 semesters before his cancer took ahold of him again.
Aaron loved to take things apart and put them together. He has a love for animals, especially his cat Max, who has also passed away before him. Aaron loved to read, watch his Japanese cartoons, gaming, helping out his friends and family. He loved doing any outdoor activities, riding his long board, his cars and his job. Aaron worked at Stoughton Trailers, where he started in production, and became a supervisor in his short time working there.
Aaron is survived by his mother, Lisa Wolwark; his father, Dale Dolatowski; a sister, Megan L. Dolatowski; half-brother, Evan Dolatowski; half-sister, Karina Dolatowski; step brother, Michael Marley Jr.; former step mother, Marie Romero; loving maternal great grandmother, Martha Brooks; paternal grandfather, Alan Dolatowski; paternal grandmother, Rita Kowalski; he is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Allee Howard; maternal great grandparents, William (Dorothy) Brooks; and paternal great grandparents, Laurence (Tessie) Moore.
Aaron was a happy, fun going young man.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon, on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 N. Van Buren St. Stoughton, with Father Randy Budnar presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday at the church. A luncheon will immediately follow the Mass at the church. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
