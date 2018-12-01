PRAIRIE DU SAC - Patricia A. Wolter, age 87, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Nov. 27, 2018. She was born in Prairie du Sac on Oct. 24, 1931, to the late Charles and M. Elizabeth (Meng) Schroeder. Pat was a 1950 graduate of Prairie du Sac High School. She worked for several years as a managerial secretary at Professional Budget Planners in Madison.
She was united in marriage to William F. Wolter on Sept. 24, 1960; he preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 1999. Pat volunteered for 28 years at the Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital Sunshine Patch. She was a member of Concordia United Methodist Church in Prairie du Sac and sang in their choir. In addition, Pat also sang with the Hilltop Gospel Singers. She was an avid reader who enjoyed using the libraries in her community. Pat had a great memory of Sauk Prairie family history and will be remembered for her sharp wit.
Pat is survived by her three children, David (Sharon) Wolter of Edgerton, Lisa (Scott) Alyea of Prairie du Sac and their children, Gareth and Trevor, and Lori of Prairie du Sac; sisters, Nancy (Doug) Hamilton and Mary Beth Lowery; and sister-in-law, Lois Schroeder. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Schroeder.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at CONCORDIA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 585 5th St., Prairie du Sac. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service. Internment will be in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.
Pat's family would like to thank Fresenius Dialysis Clinic in Baraboo, Drs. David Bryce and Trevver Buss, and the many healthcare professionals for their wonderful support and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital, American Cancer Society, and the Sauk Prairie libraries. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.