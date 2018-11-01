STOUGHTON - Gail Margaret (Gawrisch) Wollenzien, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family from complications related to her chronic illness, on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. She was born on Oct. 1, 1940, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Fred and Mabel Gawrisch. Gail attended Bethesda Primary School and Wisconsin Lutheran High School, graduating in 1958. She later attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. Gail married Allen Wollenzien on May 6, 1961, at Bethesda in West Allis. They moved to Antigo, followed by Green Lake, then Sheboygan County.
She was employed as a wedding singer, worked as a ward clerk at St. Nicholas Hospital, was a member of an acapella group called the "Sweet Adelines" and sang in the church choir. While Al was attending grad school, they lived in Madison, where Gail worked at Gimbels. In 1981, the family moved to Stoughton where she worked at Super Value, the MARC Center, Thoughts of Faith, and as an EA at Yahara Elementary School.
In retirement, Gail was a full-time babysitter for her grandchildren. She was the Lioness district president and was awarded the Melvin Jones Award, the highest award in the Lions/Lioness organizations, volunteered for POSH at the hospital, served on the church council and was a greeter at First Lutheran Church. Gail was a member of Soul Sisters, served on the Martin Luther School Board and was a member of the Friends of Lake Kegonsa. She took many trips to Ukraine and handed out Bibles. Gail was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, loved to gamble and work puzzles. Most of all, she enjoyed anything family related including, vacations, card games and supporting her children and grandchildren as the biggest fan for all their activities.
Gail is survived by her son, Eric Wollenzien of Madison Lake, Minn; daughters, Ellen (Gary) Weum and Elise (Randy) McLaury, both of Stoughton; her beloved grandchildren, Marisa and Conor Wollenzien, Jordyn and Alyson Weum and Luke and Sean McLaury; and her grandfurbabies, Henry and Bella. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Allen Charles Wollenzien.
A Memorial Service will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton, at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, with a lunch to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Thank you for the wonderful care provided by Stoughton Hospital and Milestone Senior Living. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or Stoughton Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.