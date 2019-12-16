Wollenburg, Roger Hilbert

PHILLIPS—Roger Hilbert Wollenburg, “Wolly” to his friends and “Butch” to his dad, passed away, unexpectedly, Dec. 11, 2019, at the age of 72. He was at his home in Phillips, Wis., in the arms of his loving wife, Teri.
Roger was born June 18, 1947, in Hustisford, Wis.; he grew up on the family farm in Waupun. In high school, Roger played baseball, basketball, and ran track. He also played the saxophone in the band. After graduating from high school, Roger joined the US Air Force and proudly served, stateside, during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, Roger transitioned into civilian life as a dedicated and hardworking employee at John Deere in Horicon, Wis.
Retiring after 30 years, Roger convinced his skeptical wife to head to the north woods, his heaven-on-earth. Roger loved hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors, all passions he shared with his dad.
Roger had a quick wit and a wide variety of interests including Harley Davidson, NASCAR, the Packers, and the Brewers. He especially loved playing Sheepshead with any willing participant.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Hilbert and Ethel Wollenburg and his beloved dogs Lady and Lexie.
Roger was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He leaves behind many friends and family including his wife, Teri; former wife, Mary (George) Wolfer; sister, Lois Braun; daughters, Dawn (Bill) Tews, and Dulcey (Gary) Else; stepdaughter, Tammy (Bruce) Strauss; and stepson, David (Susan) Grayson. Roger had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and enjoyed following their shenanigans from afar. Finally, Roger leaves behind his sweet fur baby, Lakota, his lab-mix rescue dog.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral Home, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, Wis. Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a service at 4:00 p.m. (There will be no viewing, as Roger thought you should have seen him when he was alive.) P.S. Teri approved this message.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local humane society.