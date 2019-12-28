Wolfe, Phyllis Ann (Weisenberger)

MADISON - Phyllis Ann (Weisenberger) Wolfe, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Oak Park Place. She was born on June 4, 1933, to Ralph and Martha (Perkins) Weisenberger. Phyllis married Marvin Walter Wolfe on Oct. 15, 1955, in Arcadia, Wis. She leaves behind a loving and devoted husband of 64 years. They had five children, Greg, Sandy, Jeff, Mark and Todd.

A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Luncheon will follow.

Memorials may be made to Goodwill Industries. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

