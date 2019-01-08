SUN PRAIRIE - Beatrice M. Wolfe-Barth, age 102, passed away on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Sienna Crest in Marshall. She was born on Oct. 18, 1916, in Madison and was the daughter of Louis and Charlotte (Manley) Drunasky. She lived her entire life within 12 miles of Sun Prairie, on farms in DeForest and Marshall early in her married life, and later in the communities of Waterloo and Sun Prairie. She worked at Oscar Mayer for 26 years before retiring in 1978, living in Sun Prairie through her retirement until shortly before her death.
Bea is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Wolfe of Seattle; two grandchildren, Kimberly (Michael) Vance of Seattle, Christy (Mark) Bullard) Brannin of Olathe, Kan.; four great-grandchildren, Christopher and Abagail Vance, Michael Bullard and Madison Brannin; and one great-great-grandchild, Paige Bullard. She was preceded in death by her husbands Clement Wolfe (married 45 years) and Joseph Barth (married 22 years); a son Bruce Wolfe; a twin sister, Bernadine Knudson, sisters Ruth Hulsebus, Mary Ellen Schwebs, and brothers Rodney and Robert Drunasky.
She will be lovingly remembered for opening her heart and home to family, friends and those who needed a helping hand her entire life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday morning at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Sun Prairie Colonial Club, or Sacred Hearts School Endowment Fund.