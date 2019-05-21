MIDDLETON—Kathleen (Keleny) (Meuer) Wolf of Middleton, died peacefully on May 18, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg; she was 94.
K. adored her family, books and property management. Born July 11, 1924, in Jamestown, N.D., to Arthur Conely Keleny and Gertrude (Krantz ) Keleny. K. was the youngest of five siblings. She grew up in Madison, attending St. Raphael Cathedral Parish School and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1942. K. met and married James D. Meuer at St. Raphael Cathedral, Sept.21, 1945. They divorced in 1976. Jim Meuer died in 1997.
They have four children, Mary Meuer of Las Vegas, Nev., Kelly Meuer (Sandy Andringa) of Madison, and their children, Molly, Katy, Keegan (Lauren Unser) and their daughter, Eastyn; McKenna and Kaeden; Casey Meuer of Oregon (Sally MacLaren-Meuer former spouse) of Stoughton, and their children, Andrew (Erin Welch) and their children, Marigold and Abraham; Kyla and Carly (Brian Linzmeyer); and Michael Meuer of Durango, Colo. Kay is survived by her sister-in-law, Rita Ripp Keleny. She is further survived by many dear nieces, nephews, other family and longtime friends.
K. met her second husband Fritz E. Wolf while working at The Wisconsin State Civil Aeronautics Commission. They met again in their later years, were married for 10 years, until Fritz’s death in 1997. K. was active in the Madison Junior Women’s Club, contributed articles to The Catholic Herald Citizen. Performed and danced her heart out at the annual Edgewood High School “Edgefest” fundraisers and was a founding member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, serving on the first Church Building Committee.
K. fell in love with property management after securing her Real Estate License in 1980. She was delighted to be able to have acquired income property for each of her four children. K. is known to her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as “Nommie K,” adored play and took great delight in making sure fun was on the menu. From ping-pong games to travelling to New York City taking in FAO Swarz was her favorite rite of passage into becoming 8 years old, lit her up.
Her family is grateful for the loving kindness and care given to our Mom at both St. Mary’s Care Center and Agrace Hospice. We also would like to thank the many ER doctors, nurse’s, social worker, therapists and neighbors who cared for her over these past years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison on Friday May 24,2019, at 11 a.m. A visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service; lunch will follow the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 ; or St Mary’s Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove Drive, Madison, WI 53719. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5701 Odana Road
(608) 274-1000