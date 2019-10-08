FITCHBURG / MONTFORT - Caroline M. Wolenec, age 84, of Fitchburg, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at BeeHive Homes of Oregon.

A funeral service will be held at THE CHURCH AT CHRIST MEMORIAL, 2833 Raritan Rd., Fitchburg, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, with a meal to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Interment will take place at EDEN CEMETERY, in Cobb at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515

