Wold, Hazel I.

MANZOMANIE/APPLETON — Hazel I. Wold, of Mazomanie and Appleton, Wis., went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 3, 2020. Hazel was born on April 23, 1920, in Chili, Wis., in Clark County, to Ernest and Lidia (Reidel) Hankey. She attended local grade schools and graduated Marshfield High School in 1937 as a National Honor Society member and then moved to Madison, Wis.

Hazel married Jerry Wold on May 15, 1954. Hazel and Jerry enjoyed dancing, fishing and hunting together. They moved to the farm in Mazomanie, Wis., where she enjoyed gardening, including her house plants, berry picking, flower beds and orchards. She was dedicated to her family, church and neighbors.

Survivors include daughters, Linda Wenzel (Westfield, Mass.) and Gay Spink (Madison, Wis.); and a son, Randy (Terry) Wold (Greenville, Wis.); daughters-in-law, Jan Yarwood and Betty Wold. There are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and also a niece, Dorothy Martinez, who were very special to Hazel. She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Wold; sons, Donald Yarwood and Gary Wold; daughter, Gail Holan; brother, Carl Hankey; sisters, Dorothy (Pat) Heinrich, Evelyn (Arthur) Garbrecht, Mildred (Merle) Ingram, and Marion (Norbert) Michels.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hazel expressed the following: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”. Thanks to Compassus Hospice, Bluestone and Primrose Staffs for the excellent care they provided to Hazel.

