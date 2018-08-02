LOUISA COUNTY, Va. - Gary B. Wold, age 84, of Louisa County, Va. passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Mr. Wold enjoyed hunting, fishing, all things sports and finding the best barbecue in the world. He was an avid Florida State Seminoles fan and was a 1954 All American Basketball Player.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Wold; sons, Dennis Wold, Jerry Wold, Wayne Boyd (Beth) and Neil Boyd (Toni); daughters, Cindy Wold and Susan Colvin (Jeff); brother, Randy Wold; sisters, Gay Spink and Gail Holan; stepmother, Hazel Wold; grandchildren, Jessica and Helene Nisenbaum, Leanne Davis (Roger) and Jeffrey Colvin (Jessica); and a great-grandson Jeffrey Wayne Colvin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Jenny Wold.
