WINDSOR—Gary Wojtowicz, age 57, of Windsor, Wis. passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the VFW Post 8483 at 5737 County Road CV in Madison, Wis.
He is survived by his wife, Lynelle; their four children, Arnold of Windsor, Diana of McFarland, Matthew of Windsor, and Kristin of Madison; his parents, James and Betty of Elroy, Wis.; brother, Michael (Michelle) of LaCrosse, Wis.; brothers-in-law, Gary Endres, Dean (Jean) Endres both of DeForest, Wis, Bradley (Regina) Endres of Madison, Wis; sisters-in-law, Jeanine (David) Colson of Madison, Wis. and Kari Ann (Aaron) Bottjen of Oregon, Wis.; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Arnold and Marlene Endres.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made out to Veterans Helping Veterans.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
