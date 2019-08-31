COTTAGE GROVE - Donna Mae Wohlers, age 81, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living. She was born on May 30, 1938, in Ortonville, Minn., the daughter of James and Stella (Olson) Cronen. Donna was the homecoming queen and graduated from Clinton High School in 1956. She married Marlus Wohlers on June 2, 1956, in Graceville, Minn.
Donna was raised and lived many years on farms in Minnesota before moving to Wisconsin in 1968. She was a homemaker and enjoyed assisting Marlus with his many different trades. Together, they raised bees and sold honey at the farmers market for over 20 years. Donna was an avid reader and had the gift of being able to strike up a conversation with anyone she met.
Donna is survived by her husband, Marlus; daughters, Debbie Huemmer and Tami (Joe) Licari; son, Steve Wohlers; granddaughters, Randi Brown (Jesse Frank), Toni (Andy) Jesberger, Samantha (Justin) Madsen, Ashley (Kyle) Matheus and April Licari; grandsons, Ryan (Amber) Huemmer, Jesse Huemmer, Chris Huemmer (Tiffany Armstrong), Josh Archibald and Ethan Broughton-Wohlers; great-granddaughters, Lexie Brown, Brianna Huemmer, Taylor Brown, Kaitlin Jesberger, Avery Huemmer, Lilyanah Huemmer, Finley Huemmer, Charlee Jo Madsen and Sadee Madsen; great-grandsons, Zach Brown, Preston Huemmer, Luke Jesberger, Logan Huemmer and Easton Madsen; sister, Della Elg; son-in-law, Al Gausmann; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kelly Gausmann; and siblings, Jim, Jeanette, Conley, Lowell, Beryl, Buddy and Robert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, with Father Michael Tarigopula presiding. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Cottage Grove with a luncheon at Doubledays directly following. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.
A special thank you to the entire staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Sun Prairie for their exceptional and genuine care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
