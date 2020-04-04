Woerpel, Duane C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAUK PRAIRIE - Duane C. Woerpel, age 82, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Madison on Mar. 29, 2020. He was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Madison to the late Charles and Berna (Baxter) Woerpel. Duane graduated from Montfort High School class of 1955. Following high school, Duane enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving for 4 years and later enlisted in the Air National Guard, proudly serving a total of 17 years of service. He married Dianna Tarrence on Jan. 9, 1960.

Duane attended and graduated from UW-Madison Hospital X-Ray Technician Program and then started college at UW-Stevens Point, graduating in 1968 from UW-Platteville with a Bachelor of Science in English and Safety Education using Veterans Benefits earned from his G.I. Bill. Duane taught one year of school at St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield before coming to Sauk Prairie where he began a career that spanned 30 years until his retirement in 1995. While at Sauk Prairie High School, he taught English and Driver’s Education.

