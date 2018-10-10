MARSHFIELD—Sara Lu (Elliott) Witzel, 79, of Marshfield, and formerly of Dodgeville and Spring Green, died on Oct. 6, 2018, at Marshfield Medical Center. Sara was born on July 25, 1939, in Dodgeville, to Earl W. Elliott and Anna Carol (Jentz) Elliott.
She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Lares of Mine Hill, N.J. and Andrea (Kelly) Gohman of Waconia, Minn.; and five grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Carolyn Witzel of Marshfield, and their children, Paul, Thomas and Holly; and grandnephews and a grandniece. She was preceded in passing by her parents; a brother, Francis, who died in childhood; and her husband, who passed away in November 2015.
Sara met her future husband, the Rev. Thomas F. Witzel, while completing her nurses training at Madison General Hospital and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where her husband was also a student. They were married Jan. 23, 1960. Sara practiced nursing in a variety of settings from hospitals to nursing homes, including cardiac care nursing and industrial nursing, as she and her husband served various Congregational Christian Church parishes around the country, including Spring Green and Lone Rock, Wis., Bowling Green, Ohio, Chester and Randolph, N.J., and Sun City, Ariz. Sara and Tom retired to Marshfield in 2007. Sara was involved in spinning groups and PEO after moving to Marshfield, and enjoyed a variety of art activities, including needle arts, oil and watercolor painting, spinning and weaving as well as antiques.
A private memorial service will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com.