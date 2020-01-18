Witzel, Jahn Frederick

STOUGHTON - Jahn Frederick Witzel, 79, Stoughton, passed away Jan. 13, 2020. He was born on Aug. 28, 1940, in Madison, to Professor Stanley and Adalene (Jahns) Witzel. He married Janice Holthaus (of Colesburg, Iowa) in 1966.

He is survived by his wife, Janice (Jan); son, Glenn; daughter, Laura (Brett Myers); and grandchildren, Kennedy Myers and Jackson Myers.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at PEOPLES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 Alpine Parkway, Oregon. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service at the church on Thursday.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 5801 Highway 51 McFarland (608) 838-0655

