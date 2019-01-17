MOUNT HOREB - Mary Jean H. (Pfister) Wittwer, age 88, of Mount Horeb, died on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Care Center. She was born on March 22, 1930, the daughter of Bert and Hermena (Wegmiller) Pfister. On Aug. 27, 1949, she was united in marriage to William John Wittwer at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mount Horeb where they were both lifelong members. William preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2005. They had observed their 56th wedding anniversary. Jean lived her first 17 years on a dairy farm near Blue Mounds. She attended Deneen Grade School and in 1948 graduated from Mount Horeb High School.
For over 33 years, Jean was broker/co-owner of Pfister Farm Agency/Century 21; the first 16 years with her father, Bert Pfister and the next 17 years with Walter Durtschi. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 70 years.
Jean is survived by many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Herbert Carl and Alexander Pfister; 6-1/2-year-old nephew, Alan Herbert Pfister; sisters-in-law, Joyce Pfister and Arlene Disrud; one godchild, Fritz Mani; and other extended family.
A Funeral Service will be held at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 W. Main Street, Mount Horeb, at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, with Pastor Jared Parmley officiating. Burial will be at the Mount Horeb Union Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
According to Jean's wishes, the family requests no flowers.
Memorials may be made to the Mount Horeb Historical Society, at 100 S. Second St.; Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 310 W. Main St.; or the Mount Horeb American Legion Post No. 113, at 102 S. Third Street, all of Mount Horeb, WI 53572.
