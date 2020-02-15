Wittwer, John "Jack"

BELLEVILLE - John “Jack” Wittwer, age 88, of Belleville passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 11, 1931 outside New Glarus, the son of Albert and Laura (Baumgartner) Wittwer. Jack graduated from Verona High School in 1949, where he was a talented boxer. On October 10, 1951, he was united in marriage to Mavis Hefty at the First United Church of Christ in Belleville. Jack and Mavis loved to dance and could be found on the dance floor at many wedding receptions. Jack farmed in the Town of Montrose for many years until moving into Belleville, where he also drove bus for the Belleville School District. He was an avid bowler, boxing fan, and card player in addition to following the Packers and Badgers. Many Sunday afternoons were spent at Kent and Jill’s house to have lunch, play euchre, and watch the Packers. He was also a member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Paoli.