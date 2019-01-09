EDGERTON / NEW ENGLAND, N.D. / REGENT, N.D. - James L. Witte, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m., on Saturday Jan. 12, 2019, with the Rev. Mark F. Bartels of Holy Cross Lutheran Church presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.