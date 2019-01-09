Try 1 month for 99¢

EDGERTON / NEW ENGLAND, N.D. / REGENT, N.D. - James L. Witte, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m., on Saturday Jan. 12, 2019, with the Rev. Mark F. Bartels of Holy Cross Lutheran Church presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Witte, James L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.