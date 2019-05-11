SUN PRAIRIE - Scott Warren Witt, age 58, passed away on May 7, 2019, due to early onset Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Harvey, Ill., on March 30, 1961, to Kenneth and Dolores (Schnering) Witt. Scott graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1979. He was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers and Cubs. Scott loved music, especially the Beatles, and was an accomplished musician who sang and played bass guitar in several Madison-area bands.
He is survived by his mother, Dolores (Dee) Witt; wife, Karen Witt; sons, Tim, Parker, Blake and Clark; brother, Kevin (Kathy) Witt; sister, Robin (Kent) Elding; mother-in-law, Marjorie Kaukl; brother-in-law Steve Kaukl; close friend and bandmate, Don Schmitz; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Witt; and cousin, Tim Schnering.
A memorial celebration is being planned for later this summer. The family would like to thank the staff of Fountainhead Homes, Heartland Hospice, and Care Wisconsin for taking excellent care of Scott.