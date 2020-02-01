Witt, Louise F.

SUN PRAIRIE - Louise F. Witt passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Louise was born on Aug. 20, 1922, to Walter W. and Laura (Watts) Twidwell in Plymouth-McDonough County, Ill.

Louise attended a one room country schoolhouse and graduated from Plymouth High School in a class of 25 in 1940. On her first day of school, she was taken by horse and buggy and in winter, many times by horse-drawn sleigh. She married David Witt on Oct. 12, 1940, and they established their first home in Fowler, Illinois, later moving to Deer Creek, Illinois, then Wolf Lake, Indiana, where David worked for a small tractor manufacturer eventually purchased by J.I. Case. In 1961, they settled in Sun Prairie, Wis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Louise worked for almost 20 years for Drs. Behrend and Russell at their offices on Main Street, Sun Prairie. She enjoyed flower gardening, especially roses, and the crocheting of many lap blankets for her friends in wheelchairs. Since the passing of David in 2004, she has lived independently at Astor Retirement Center in Cottage Grove.

Louise is survived by her son, Dr. Rodney Layne Witt; daughter, Linda Lou Witt; daughter-in-law, Linda Witt; granddaughter, Abbey (Dan) Barnes; and great-granddaughter, Layla Barnes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, David H. Witt; her parents; and two brothers, Harold and Teddy.