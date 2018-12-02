Try 1 month for 99¢

PORTAGE - Kenneth R. Witt, 86, passed away peacefully at Waunakee Manor on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.

Memorial services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, Wis. on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at 4 p.m., with Pastor Jen Johnson officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard following the service. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

