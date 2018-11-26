Try 3 months for $3

MIDDLETON—Gail D. Witt, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the SSM Health Hospice in Baraboo. She was born on Feb. 4, 1944, in Madison, the daughter of Arthur and Mary Helen (Richardson) Jeffcott.

Gail graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June 1966, with a degree in Accounting, and immediately began working for the Dept. of Transportation in Madison. She would retire from there in March of 2003. Gail was proud of her membership in the Community of Christ Church, where she served as treasurer for 50 years. Gail loved reading, traveling, gardening, and walks with her husband of 31 years, Brad.

She is survived by her husband, Bradley Witt; and her cousin, Arden Taylor. Gail was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at the COMMUNITY OF CHRIST CHURCH, 5110 Kevins Way, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Witt, Gail D.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.