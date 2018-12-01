MIDDLETON - Gail D. Witt, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the SSM Health Hospice in Baraboo. She was born on Feb. 4, 1944, in Madison, the daughter of Arthur and Mary Helen (Richardson) Jeffcott.
Gail graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June 1966, with a degree in accounting, and immediately began working for the Dept. of Transportation in Madison. She would retire from there in March of 2003.
Gail was proud of her membership in the Community of Christ Church, where she served as treasurer for 50 years. Gail loved reading, traveling, gardening, and walks with her husband of 31 years, Brad.
She is survived by her husband, Bradley Witt; and her cousin, Arden Taylor. Gail was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at the COMMUNITY OF CHRIST CHURCH, 5110 Kevins Way, Madison, at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.