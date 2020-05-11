Wisniewski, Donald G.

MARSHALL—Donald G. Wisniewski, age 51, of Marshall, passed after a 12 year courageous battle with a brain tumor on May 10, 2020.

A celebration of his life will be planned in Michigan at a later date. Don will be loved and missed forever and always.

