Wisniewski, Donald G.

MARSHALL—Donald G. Wisniewski, age 51, of Marshall, passed after a 12 year courageous battle with a brain tumor on May 10, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be planned in Michigan at a later date. Don will be loved and missed forever and always.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
