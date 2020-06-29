Wisniewski, Darlene

DEFOREST — Darlene Wisniewski, age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in her home. Darlene was born June 30, 1949 in Chicago, Ill. She was the daughter of Joseph and Eleanor Kliczko, and sister to Larissa. She grew up financially poor but had a rich inner life as an artist and reader. She was close with her sister and they would often share a bed, even when they moved into a larger home and each had a separate room. As a youth, Darlene enjoyed playing music, drawing pictures, and listening to the Beatles. Her early drawings and paintings showed considerable talent and ability.
Darlene married in her 20's and soon moved with her husband and three children (soon to be four) to the northwest Chicago suburbs. There they settled into a brand new subdivision. Not long after moving, Darlene divorced her husband and began raising her four children on her own. As a single mother she faced considerable challenges. She worked two jobs (sometimes three) and attended community college for a number of years studying graphic art in the hopes of making a career change. She worked tirelessly to raise her children to the best of her ability and always maintained a sense of camaraderie and humor with her coworkers. While raising four children and working multiple jobs inhibited her from practicing her art, she remained an avid reader and continuously nurtured a sense of wonder. She succeeded in passing her talents, humor, and sense of wonder onto each of her four children.
During her life Darlene enjoyed live music, protesting against development along the Great Lakes, George Carlin, Monty Python, watching movies, listening to talk radio, reading biographies, taking her children on vacation, her cats (Silver, Rascal, Nickel, Sonny, Leeloo, and Pumpkin), Far Eastern decor, fireworks displays, having long probing conversations about current events and the nature of the universe, believing in magic, and kaleidoscopes. She was quick to laugh, and sometimes snorted when she laughed particularly hard.
After some years she moved to Wisconsin to be nearer to her four children and grandchild; Stephanie, Steven, Brian, and Andrea and Madison (grandchild). She is also survived by her sister Larissa.
Darlene requested the following be said in her remembrance:
"If you insinuate I must tolerate such diabolical insolence from such and insignificant source as yourself, your mental capacity is at fault. If my language is too copious for your diminutive comprehension I'll try to elucidate more emphatically in the future."
She will be greatly missed from this world. Her memory lives on in her sister, children, and grandchild, as well as in libraries, and cats the world over.
Good-bye Mom. I'll miss you dearly. Thank you for your love and all of your efforts against the odds.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.