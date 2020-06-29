Wisniewski, Darlene

DEFOREST — Darlene Wisniewski, age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in her home. Darlene was born June 30, 1949 in Chicago, Ill. She was the daughter of Joseph and Eleanor Kliczko, and sister to Larissa. She grew up financially poor but had a rich inner life as an artist and reader. She was close with her sister and they would often share a bed, even when they moved into a larger home and each had a separate room. As a youth, Darlene enjoyed playing music, drawing pictures, and listening to the Beatles. Her early drawings and paintings showed considerable talent and ability.

Darlene married in her 20's and soon moved with her husband and three children (soon to be four) to the northwest Chicago suburbs. There they settled into a brand new subdivision. Not long after moving, Darlene divorced her husband and began raising her four children on her own. As a single mother she faced considerable challenges. She worked two jobs (sometimes three) and attended community college for a number of years studying graphic art in the hopes of making a career change. She worked tirelessly to raise her children to the best of her ability and always maintained a sense of camaraderie and humor with her coworkers. While raising four children and working multiple jobs inhibited her from practicing her art, she remained an avid reader and continuously nurtured a sense of wonder. She succeeded in passing her talents, humor, and sense of wonder onto each of her four children.