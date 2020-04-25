Wisniewski, Daniel E.

MADISON - Daniel E. Wisniewski, 73, died from complications of heart failure on April 16th, 2020. Dan dedicated his life to the betterment of Wisconsin and love of his family and friends, sharing his wisdom, kindness, and optimism with all he encountered.

Dan’s career spanned numerous government roles at the city, county and state levels, including serving as Chief of Staff for former Governor Tony Earl, running legislative affairs for Dane County Executives Rick Phelps and Kathleen Falk, and serving as Senate liaison for late Gov. Patrick Lucey. Always active in Democratic politics, Dan preferred to be the behind-the-scenes guy, working out strategy, coordinating successful campaigns, mentoring others, and getting legislation passed.

Later in his career, Dan’s work emphasized environmental conservation efforts, translating his love of nature into tangible action. He found great joy in this work, which included being appointed by Governor Jim Doyle to head the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, providing fifteen years of Board leadership with the Northwoods Land Trust, serving on the Dane County Parks Commission, as well as holding numerous local, state, and national roles with Trout Unlimited. It is estimated that Dan preserved nearly 50,000 acres of land from development. In the final years of his life, Dan received two lifetime achievement awards, from the Wisconsin Council of Trout Unlimited and the Gathering Waters Alliance for Land Trusts, honoring his formidable body of conservation work.