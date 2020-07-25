Wise, Kellie Ann (Patchin)

MADISON/MCFARLAND/SUN PRAIRIE - Kellie Ann (Patchin) Wise, 51, passed away peacefully with family beside her on July 21, 2020. Kellie was a lifelong Madison area resident and a career mother of three. Kellie was a thoughtful, kind, beautiful soul. She loved reading, playing trivia and spending time with her family. She is survived by her mother, Susan Egger; stepdad, Johannes; her children, Spencer (Courtney), Brett (Blair), Kathleen; and brother, Christopher. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kellie's physician, Dr. Anthony Sturm and to Agrace Hospicecare. A celebration of Kellie's life will be held at a later date. To share your memories of Kellie, please visit compassioncremation.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made directly to the family.