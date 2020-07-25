Wise, Kellie Ann (Patchin)

MADISON/MCFARLAND/SUN PRAIRIE - Kellie Ann (Patchin) Wise, 51, passed away peacefully with family beside her on July 21, 2020. Kellie was a lifelong Madison area resident and a career mother of three. Kellie was a thoughtful, kind, beautiful soul. She loved reading, playing trivia and spending time with her family. She is survived by her mother, Susan Egger; stepdad, Johannes; her children, Spencer (Courtney), Brett (Blair), Kathleen; and brother, Christopher. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kellie's physician, Dr. Anthony Sturm and to Agrace Hospicecare. A celebration of Kellie's life will be held at a later date. To share your memories of Kellie, please visit compassioncremation.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made directly to the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.