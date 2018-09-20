MADISON—Randy Dean Wirts, age 61, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 18, 2018. Randy is survived by his wife, Mary Wirts; son, Kane Wirts (Sabrina); daughter, Alona Yaun (Bill); son, Kaleb Wirts (Danielle); and daughter, Mariah Cuatepotzo (Edgar). Randy also had four grandchildren, as well as three brothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Roland Wirts.
God said “My house has many rooms. I have prepared one for you.” A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wirts home, on Sept. 30, 2018, at 3 p.m.