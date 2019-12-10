Wirth, Thomas L.

MADISON - Thomas L. Wirth, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 28, 1935, in Madison. Tom graduated from Central High School in 1953. He married Phyllis Dunn in 1956. He enjoyed fishing, camping, baseball, fantasy football and a good game of Euchre.

Tom is survived by his children, Terry (Don) Lickel, Cathy (Dale) Haack, David (Julie), Jon (Julie) and Patrick (Cindy); 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; and brothers, Butch, Bob and Jerry.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family and an organization will be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761