STOUGHTON—Joseph Wirag unexpectedly passed away at the age of 52 on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on April 17, 1966, the son of Josef and Theresa Wirag. Joe attended Park High School in Racine, and further continued his education in his home town at Parkside College. He married his high school sweetheart, Tammy Radtke, on Aug. 12, 1989.
Anyone that knew Joe would know him as a grocer, but he did so much more than just groceries. Joe started off as a bagger at the age of 15 at Sentry Foods and worked his way up to acquire the Sentry located off of Cottage Grove Road in Madison at the age of 30. He worked at his store with his loving family until it closed in 2014. Joe’s love for the grocery business and people did not stop there. He continued to work for the Sentry Foods/Ace Hardware store in Columbus and then continued on to Festival Foods, located just a few blocks from the Capitol in Madison, and at Kwik Trip in Stoughton. It was apparent that Joe continued in this business for the people, as well as working hard for his family. His big heart spread far and wide to anyone that had the pleasure of having a conversation with him.
Joe enjoyed spending as much time with his family as he could. His favorite activities were camping and fishing on the barge (or fishing anywhere to be honest), and probably his most favorite of all was supporting his kids during soccer or volleyball. Guaranteed, you could be sure to find (or hear) him in the stands cheering them on, doing a little coaching, and possibly even trying to help the refs out a little bit.
Joe is survived by his wife of 29 years, Tammy; son, Jacob; daughters, Katlynn, Maggie Jo and Hannah; brother, Karl (Jamie) Wirag and his children, Briana Jo and Brady; sisters, Kadi (Mike) Derose and Marilee Wirag; mother-in-law, Bev Radtke; brother-in-law, Bill (Maureen) Radtke; along with extended family and many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Bill Radtke.
A Celebration of Joe’s Life will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
