WAUNAKEE / FOND DU LAC—Sister Mary Jane Wipperfurth, CSA, formerly Sister Anthony, died peacefully Oct. 10, 2018, at Nazareth Court and Center, Fond du Lac. Mary Jane was born to Anton Wipperfurth and Christine Spahn Wipperfurth on Aug. 30, 1927, in Waunakee. She was one of six children, three girls and three boys.
Mary Jane entered St. Agnes Convent in 1942. She made her first profession of vows in the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Agnes as Sister Anthony on Aug. 15, 1946. She ministered for 40 years as a homemaker at missions of the congregation in Wisconsin, Indiana, New York and Illinois.
Sister Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Anton Wipperfurth and Christine Spahn Wipperfurth; her brother, Anthony; and her sister, Joan Statz. She is survived by her brothers, Russell Wipperfurth and Leroy Wipperfurth; her sister, Lorraine Schlimgen; nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of St. Agnes, with whom she lived, prayed and ministered.
Visitation and wake for Sister Mary Jane will be held in Fond du Lac, Oct. 15, 2018, beginning at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Springs Cemetery.
Memorials can be directed to the Sisters of St. Agnes Development Office, 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.