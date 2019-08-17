SAUK CITY—Shirley T. Wipperfurth, age 82, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City Aug. 15, 2019. She was born at home in Roxbury on Dec. 26, 1936 to the late Joe and Amelia (Theis) Kippley. Shirley graduated from Sauk City High School, class of 1955. She was united in marriage to Raymond Wipperfurth at St. Norbert’s in Roxbury on Nov. 4, 1958. In her younger years, Shirley worked as a teller at the bank, and as homemaker while raising her five boys. She enjoyed playing accordion, going to dances at Fish Lake, Polka’s, and playing euchre. Shirley was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ray; five boys, Jeff Wipperfurth, George (Connie) Wipperfurth and their children, Kimberly and Nicholas, Duane (Lynn) and their daughters, Miranda and Amber, Richard (Sue) and their son Jaxon; and Keith Wipperfurth; siblings, Virginia (Phillip) Rauls, Lloyd (Edith) Kippley, Beverly (Jack) Breunig, and Marlene Kippley; sister in-law, Lucy Kippley and brother in-law, Gilbert (Jean) Rauls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Virgil Kippley; and her sister, Wylina Rauls.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2019 at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City where a Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will continue the morning of mass at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Aloysius Cemetery.
Shirley’s family wishes to acknowledge Agrace Hospice Care, Maplewood Nursing Home, Maribeth Baker M.D., and James Heun M.D. for their excellent care.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com