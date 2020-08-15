Wipperfurth, Ruth Betty Jane

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEFOREST - Ruth Betty Jane Wipperfurth passed away on Aug. 14, 2020, at Waunakee Manor Retirement Home.

She was born on May 19, 1927, to Ole and Martha (Thingstead) Moe in Columbia County, Wis. After attending Happy Hour, a one-room country school house, Ruth graduated from DeForest High School in 1945, then worked as a legal secretary in Madison.

On June 25, 1949, Ruth married the love of her life, Edwin "Eddie" Wipperfurth, in Madison. Ruth was a lifelong member of Bristol Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, was Luther League leader, and was active in women's groups.

She was also a member of the Merry Maids Homemaker Club for 40 years and was a 4-H leader. Ruth was active in the DeForest Alumni Association where she held the offices of President and Treasurer and was also a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 348 in DeForest.

After her children were grown, Ruth worked at the Wisconsin Cheeseman and for eighteen years at the Columbus Federal Savings and Loan Branch Office in DeForest (which later merged with Anchor Bank) as manager.