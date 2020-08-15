Wipperfurth, Ruth Betty Jane

DEFOREST - Ruth Betty Jane Wipperfurth passed away on Aug. 14, 2020, at Waunakee Manor Retirement Home.
She was born on May 19, 1927, to Ole and Martha (Thingstead) Moe in Columbia County, Wis. After attending Happy Hour, a one-room country school house, Ruth graduated from DeForest High School in 1945, then worked as a legal secretary in Madison.
On June 25, 1949, Ruth married the love of her life, Edwin "Eddie" Wipperfurth, in Madison. Ruth was a lifelong member of Bristol Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, was Luther League leader, and was active in women's groups.
She was also a member of the Merry Maids Homemaker Club for 40 years and was a 4-H leader. Ruth was active in the DeForest Alumni Association where she held the offices of President and Treasurer and was also a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 348 in DeForest.
After her children were grown, Ruth worked at the Wisconsin Cheeseman and for eighteen years at the Columbus Federal Savings and Loan Branch Office in DeForest (which later merged with Anchor Bank) as manager.
Ruth was proud of her Norwegian heritage and visited relatives there twice with her husband, Eddie. She was a gracious hostess, entertaining family and friends throughout the years. She was especially well-known for her homemade spaghetti and meatballs. Grandkids loved her sugar cookies and goulash! She loved her family deeply and was extremely proud of their accomplishments.
Survivors are her four children, Joan Vanness of Newnan, Ga.; Willard (Kay) Wipperfurth of Lake Mills; Martha (Martin) Robbins of Madison; and Robert (Julie) Wipperfurth of Windsor; seven grandchildren, Eric (Jodi) Wipperfurth, Jeffrey (Nicole) Hecker, Julie (William Burrows) Hecker, Trevor (Blythe) Robbins, Katie (Larry) Homuth, Amanda (Ryan) Peterson, Jessica (Josh) Duchec; and 16 great-grandchildren, Michael Stroessner, Jacob, Kyle, and Nicholas Wipperfurth, Henry and Jack Homuth, Sydney Hecker, Olivia, Zoe, and Wyatt Duchec, Madeline, Aiden, and Evelyn Peterson, Edwin Robbins, and Maurice and Marcell Burrows; brother, David (Jean) Moe; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, in 2013; by her parents, Ole and Martha Moe; sisters, Mabel and Margaret; and five brothers, Otis, Elmer, Albert, Stanley, and 1st Lieutenant Willard.
Ruth has been cared for and loved by the wonderful staff at Waunakee Manor for the past two years, and recently by Agrace Hospice. She developed many friendships at the Manor and was known for her wise counsel and her (always) beautiful smile and sharp wit!
A private family memorial service and burial will be held at Bristol Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2020, with Pastor Tim Knipfer officiating. Details for live streaming the service will be available at ryanfuneralservice.com.
