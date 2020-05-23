Wipperfurth, Nancy C.

WAUNAKEE/WESTPORT - Nancy C. Wipperfurth, age 82, died at her home in Westport on Friday May 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. The former Nancy Littel was born on Dec. 5, 1937, in Madison to William and Catherine (Tierney) Littel. She married Herman Wipperfurth on Sept 13, 1956, and he preceded her in death in 2012. Together they owned and operated the Willows Tavern since 1972. Nancy loved doing the daily crossword puzzles, spending time with friends, singing Patsy Cline songs, traveling with Herman while reading the roadmaps, doing the Polka and celebrating every holiday in style. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church and made sure she was always at church early so no one could take her spot. She also kept a bottle of holy water on her dresser and reminded each of her children to pray every night.