Wipperfurth, Nancy C.

WAUNAKEE/WESTPORT - Nancy C. Wipperfurth, age 82, died at her home in Westport on Friday May 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. The former Nancy Littel was born on Dec. 5, 1937, in Madison to William and Catherine (Tierney) Littel. She married Herman Wipperfurth on Sept 13, 1956, and he preceded her in death in 2012. Together they owned and operated the Willows Tavern since 1972. Nancy loved doing the daily crossword puzzles, spending time with friends, singing Patsy Cline songs, traveling with Herman while reading the roadmaps, doing the Polka and celebrating every holiday in style. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church and made sure she was always at church early so no one could take her spot. She also kept a bottle of holy water on her dresser and reminded each of her children to pray every night.
Nancy's children appreciated seeing the old love letters Herman wrote to Nancy when Herman served in the Army. It showed the love they had for each other and the years they spent together showed them that eternal love is very real.
Survivors include her children, William (Elaine "Jo" Butler) Wipperfurth, Tierney (Steve) Watzke, Tracy (Chris Pond) Wipperfurth, Tamara (Skip Zander) Wipperfurth, Tonia (Terry Coffey) Wipperfurth, and Tiffany (Tom) Farris; four grandchildren, Vinessa (Tad) Palmer, Nicole (Trent) Paffenroth, Jacob Wipperfurth, and Elizabeth Emmenegger; one great-grandchild, Paxton Paffenroth; a sister, Terra Myers; and her in-laws, Valeria Dresen, Leona Roberson, Margaret (Lloyd) Dresen, Thomas (Barbara) Wipperfurth, Wanda Littel and Kathy Littel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; four brothers, Robert, Gordie, Rodney, and David; a sister, Rita McCartney; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Due to the current Pandemic, a private service was held at St Mary of the Lake. A public service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Nancy's family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare, a special thank you to Suzie Stowell for her care, and to Msgr. Gunn for his prayers and the sermons that she appreciated every Sunday.
Our wonderful Mom will be missed by so many, but most of all her family. She took such wonderful care of Dad and never complained. Her heart was as pure as anyone could be. She is now with the love of her life, Herman, and they are dancing in Heaven and drinking one more Miller Lite.
Mom you are no longer suffering and have your Angel wings. We love you and will never forget all you did for us
Winn-Cress Funeral Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI
(608) 849-4513
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.