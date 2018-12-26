ROXBURY - Leo George Wipperfurth, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Roxbury on Dec. 24, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 17, 1929 to the late Werner and Florentina (Werla) Wipperfurth. Leo attended St. Norbert's Catholic School in Roxbury. He left High School after one year to help on the family farm. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a cook while stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Leo was united in marriage to Joan T. Heinz at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee on April 14, 1951; she preceded him in death on July 13, 2017.
He worked and was a member of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union 538 at Oscar Mayer for 43 years; retiring in 1991. Leo enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, farming and gardening. He looked forward to family events and could often be found cooking and grilling for his family and friends. Leo was a lifelong member of the St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Roxbury.
He is survived by his children, Susan (Ed Leykauf), Gary (Mary Ann), Mark (Debi), Paul (Angie), Ron (Juanita); grandchildren, Wendy (Craig) Meinholz; Becky (John Ruhland), Eric (Lisa), Erin (Brian Cribbs), Neil (Christina), Amanda (Nate Stertz), Ryan, Trisha, Jason (Nicole Kippley), David (Cara), Ashley; great grandchildren, Brice, Kaili, Seth (Calista Hoffman), Simon, Lucas, Cade, Kolby, Rayna, Parker, Addison, Ethan, Cole, Kayla, Evann, Julia, Brock, Miles; siblings, Deloris (Bernard) Frey, Joe (Nancy) Wipperfurth, Raymond (Shirley) Wipperfurth, Helen (Ronald) Meinholz; sisters in law, Mae Wipperfurth, Ann Wipperfurth; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Joan; he was preceded in death by brothers, Arthur, Robert, Sylvester, Alvin, Jerome; and a sister, Patricia Swingle; two infant siblings, Norbert and Darlene.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Dec. 29, 2018, at ST. NORBERT CATHOLIC CHURCH, Roxbury, with Father Jerry Zhaney officiating. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Dec. 28, 2018, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City where a Rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held the morning of Mass at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Norbert Cemetery.
Leo's family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Trevver Buss, Kevin Klingemeyer R.N. and the Agrace Hospice Staff for their wonderful care of Leo.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.