MAUSTON - James Wiora, age 63, of Mauston, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at his residence.
Jim is survived by his sons, Christopher, Benjamin and Gregory (Emily) all of Mauston; mother, Helen Wiora of New Lisbon; a brother, Tim (Debbie) of Madison; and sisters, Vikki Larson of Verona, and Valerie (Craig) Johnson of New Lisbon. He was preceded in death by his father; wife, Pamela; a son, Nickolas; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Larson.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH, in Mauston, with the Reverend Robert Thacker officiating. Burial will be at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery near Cambridge. Visitation will be held at the CONWAY PICHA FUNERAL HOME, Lyndon Station, on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Monday at Bethany Lutheran Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mauston Lions Club would be appreciated.
