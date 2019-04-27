STOUGHTON / PLEASANT SPRINGS—Shirley J. (Palan) Winters, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St., McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, with Father D. Stephen Smith presiding, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.
Memorials may be gifted in Shirley’s name to Christ the King Catholic Church or SSM Health at Home Foundation of Wisconsin, 2802 Walton Commons Lane, Madison, WI 53718. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
