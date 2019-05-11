MIDDLETON - Rick "Windog" Winnie, age 62, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born in Madison on Feb. 10, 1957, to LaVerne and Tudy Winnie.
Rick is survived by his mother, Tudy; sons, Brian (Jessica), Brad (Leah) and Landon Fure; his grandchildren, Cotter, Graham, Samara, Josie and Mae. He is also survived by his sisters, Janice Olson and Cheryl Briggs; and former wife, Deonne. He was preceded in death by his father, LaVerne; nephew, Lance Farmer; and niece, Nicole Halverson.
In lieu of a formal ceremony, Rick requested a party. We'll be celebrating his life on May 20, 2019, beginning at 4 p.m., at the DEERFIELD ROD AND GUN CLUB, 4372 Rod and Gun Road, Deerfield.
The family would like to thank the 8th floor nurses at Meriter Hospital and the entire staff at Agrace HospiceCare for being so good to Rick. Instead of flowers, donations can be made in Rick's honor to the Madison Retriever Club or Agrace HospiceCare.