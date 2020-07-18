Winkler, William Dean "Bill"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DUBUQUE, Iowa — With the passing of William "Bill" Dean Winkler on April 16, 2020. We now have this time to celebrate his life.

Please join us on July 25, 2020 at the American Legion Post #6, 1306 Delhi St., Dubuque, Iowa from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Please come for a short ceremony that will start at 1:30 p.m. followed by a time to share your stories and love for our Dad and your friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations please mail them to: Breezy Ridge QOV quilters 18836 Breezy Ridge Road, Dubuque, IA 52002.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of arrangements. Condolences sent to the family by visiting Bill's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.