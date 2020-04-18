Winkler, Bill (William) Dean

DUBUQUE, IOWA - With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Bill (William) Dean Winkler on April 16, 2020, at the age of 84. Bill was born Dec. 16, 1935, in Hebron, Ind., the son of Lawrence and Orvilla (Rhodes) Winkler. He graduated from Chesterton H.S. in 1954. Bill served from 1956 -1960 in the United States Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The last love of his life he married Shirley Kamentz-Winkler on July 7, 1997, in Dubuque, Iowa. He worked for Westinghouse/Schindler Elevator company as an Elevator Mechanic for 30 years. Prior he worked as a Mechanic for Mack Truck and Goben Cars. He was a proud member of International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 132. He was an avid golf player and played with the Dirty Dozen group with the American Legion Post #6 in Dubuque, Iowa. He also loved playing pool with his good buddies in the Legion pool league. He volunteered with Labor Harvest and was a board member for many years. He loved and is survived by his children, Carla (Richard) Kim, Cathy (Mark Lawson) Winkler; stepchildren, Jeff (Janet) Kamentz, Susan (George) Herrig, Joan Kamentz, Steve (Luanne) Kamentz, Chris (Dawn) Cappetto, Stephen (Pam) Cappetto, Renee Cappetto, Laura (John) Moss, Tracy (Grant) Ragsdale. Many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; brother, Harold Winkler; sisters, June Jefferson, Irma Massom, son Dean Carlos Winkler; and daughter, Janel L. Winkler. We would like to thank, the American Legion Post #6 that became part of his family, the Breezy Ridge QOV quilters for his Quilt of Valor, Eagle Pointe Retirement Home, Medical Associates, Dr. Brian Sullivan, Dr. Christine Holm, Mercy Hospital, Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque. No services will be held at Bill's request, but there will be a celebration of life held at The American Legion Post #6 in Dubuque, Iowa at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Bill's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.