DEFOREST - Susan C. Wing, age 66, passed away on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. She was born on May 15, 1952, in Waukesha, the daughter of Carl and Helen (Schmidt) Hahn. Susan grew up in Miramar, in Walworth County. She graduated from East Troy High School. Susan married Edward Wing on March 22, 1992, in Reno, Nev.
Susan is survived by her husband, Ed Wing; son, James (Jodie) Wing of Blaine, Minn.; daughter, Jane (Don) Harrison of Janesville; grandsons, Jared Wing of Wauwatosa, Jordan Wing of Minneapolis, Minn., Henry Harrison of Janesville, Walter Harrison of Janesville, and Mitchell Grubbs of Coon Rapids, Minn.; granddaughter, Samantha Grubbs of Coon Rapids; sister, Barbara Hahn of White Fish Bay; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. A Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Susan's name to Wisconsin Public Television.