Wineke, Thomas Henry

VERONA—Thomas Henry Wineke, 69, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Madison Veterans Administration Hospital after battling several forms of cancer for many years.

A native of Verona, Tom was a 1968 graduate of Verona High School. He was drafted into the Army when still a young man, went to Vietnam, and earned a Bronze Star for heroic achievement in combat. You would never have heard these stories as Tom was humble about his time in the service.

Tom later owned and operated the Mobil station in Verona. He worked at the station from his teenage years on and he and his partner, Red Delvaux, purchased the station from Carl Fassbind in 1981. After Red retired, Tom co-owned the station with Ken Kozubeck until 1999.

Diagnosed with throat cancer, Tom spent most of his later years battling various bouts of cancer. He spent many years in treatment, but you would never hear him complain about it. Tom managed to keep a positive outlook on life given all of his challenges.

He was willing to help others and rarely asked for help. He was generally cheerful and gregarious and enjoyed taking short walks with his dog, Olaf, and seeing his neighbors out and about.