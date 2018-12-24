MADISON - "Our Special Angel," Sharon Lee (Otis) Winburn, passed away in the arms of her loving husband on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at the age of 75. She was born on June 20, 1943, at St. Mary's Hospital, to George Sr. and Dorothy (King) Otis. She proudly grew up on Madison's east side in the Sherman school district. The fond memories of her childhood were not only unlimited, but valued by her and those she shared her life with. Sharon would later graduate from Madison East High in 1961, but not before meeting the love of her life, a skinny kid by the name of Ray Winburn. While at East, they met in the seventh grade and he somehow ended up stealing her heart; so, they eventually married in 1962. The friendship would last for 56 plus years.
After their marriage, Sharon and Ray had four children, Timothy, Jeffrey, Pamela and Kimberly. Sharon, quietly, was the force behind a growing family, the "wind beneath their wings." During those 56 years, the family moved from Wisconsin to Illinois, then to Iowa, before returning to their home state of Wisconsin, once again. While living in these places Sharon managed to charm the hearts of the numerous people she crossed paths with, thus creating more than her fair share of many friends for life! Those "dimples" didn't hurt either. In her spare time, Sharon participated and greatly enjoyed tennis, bowling, and trying out new recipes on her more than willing family members and friends. Not a magazine was safe from her hot little hands as she wielded her scissors, clipping out those recipes one by one and then rewarding all with her dishes made with love. Later on she found that going to a casino every now and again wasn't a bad way to break up a dull weekend.
Sharon is survived by her husband; her children, Timothy, Jeffrey, Pamela (Craig) Johnson and Kimberly (Brian) Bartel; her nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George Jr. and Paul; and two sisters, Mary Novy and Doris Otis.
Funeral services will be at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, with a luncheon to follow. A private family burial will take place after the lunch. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.
The family requests no flowers, but we urge you to give all those you love an extra hug, for time is a precious commodity by which every day and every life is a gift best measured by the love you put into it and to those who matter around you the most.
