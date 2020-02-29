Wilson, Wayne

WAUWATOSA — Wayne Wilson, age 80, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Luther Manor in Wauwatosa, Wis. from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Wayne was born Sept. 7, 1939 in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Lecil and Pauline (Hewitt) Wilson. He spent his early years on the family farm in Wiota Township in Lafayette County, Wis., attending the VanMatre one-room country school. At the age of 15, he began to live and work on the Red Rock area farm of his loving "second parents", Thomas and Bessie McCauley. Wayne graduated from Darlington High School in 1957 and went on to live a life of service to his community, county, and country, establishing valued relationships through these endeavors.

Wayne served his community as a member of the Wiota Town Board and Fire Department and as Argyle Village President. Service to his county included nearly 35 years as a member of the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors, being elected as it's chairman from 1986-2000. He was also an active participant in the Wisconsin Counties Association, serving in various capacities in that organization until 2017. He was named WCA President for the 1997 term, and sworn into that office by then-Governor Tommy Thompson. Service to his country encompassed 37 years from 1962-1999 as a member of the United States Army Reserves, serving with the 44th General Hospital Unit in Landstuhl, Germany during the Desert Storm Operation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}